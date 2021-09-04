NITDA trains 178 young Nigerians on robotics, emerging technologies

Nigeria’s Digital literacy has received a boost with the training of 178 young Nigerians in the just concluded 10-Days Stem Bootcamp for Kids initiative.

The camp, which closed on Friday, was organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency.

The Director-General of NITDA, Malam Kashifu Inuwa, gave an appraisal in his remarks during the closing ceremony in Abuja.

He said the training had entrenched in its participants required technological knowhow in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of the Federal Government.

Inuwa said the agency had continued to play central role in assisting and encouraging young tech innovators in Nigeria.

He disclosed that there was the need for a new strategy and innovative approaches to STEM education into the Nation’s educational system.

He suggested the introduction of Artificial intelligence, Robotics, Internet of Things and other emerging technologies into the curriculum.

Inuwa said: “The STEM Bootcamp for Kids (SB4Kids) is part of NITDA’s effort towards implementing NDEPS, particularly the NDEPS’s pillar – Digital Literacy and Skills.

“We are all aware that the Nigerian government is committed to transforming the education system to improve the quality of our graduates to provide a secure future for all our citizens.

“The government’s vision places education at the heart of the development of the citizenry and future economic success.”

Inuwa further said that NITDA SB4KIDS trained almost 200 participants, with 96 junior kids and 82 senior kids.

He added: “Skilled NCAIR members took them through various technologies, on a journey requiring critical thinking and a high sense of curiosity in the world of science and digital technology.

“The early involvement of youngsters in technology and innovation will accelerate the development of the technology sector and create future leaders who will transform the Nigerian technology space and boost the Nigerian Digital Economy.”

The National Director, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Yau Garba, commended NITDA’s D-G and encouraged the children to practice and put to use what they had learnt.

Garba said: “The vision you have set up for ICT is what is guiding us in this country today and we know clearly that the right place to start is with our government.

“That was why we came up with this initiative because we feel that in the future we will have leaders.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NCAIR is one of NITDA’s special purpose vehicles created to promote research and development on emerging technologies and their practical application in areas of Nigeria’s national interest.

Kids across spectrums of the society were trained by NCAIR, a training organ of NITDA, on Coding, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Drone.

They were also trained in Digital Communications, Embedded Systems, IoT, Virtual Reality and 3D requisite skill-set for the 4th Industrial Revolution.