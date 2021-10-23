NITDA lauded on training, empowerment of 50 IT journalists

Nigeria’s Information Technology Reporters Association has lauded the National Information Development Agency for the training and empowerment of 50 IT journalists with working tools.

Chike Onwuegbuchi, Chairman, NITRA, the umbrella body of ICT journalists in Nigeria, gave the commendation on Friday.

He said the tools provided to journalists by NITDA were very much appreciated as they would make the work of journalists easier.

Onwuegbuchi observed that the economy was not so friendly and being a government agency, NITDA had helped bridge the IT gap in line with the National Digital Economy and Strategic Policy by empowering journalists with tools and training.

He said the training was part of knowledge building and as a journalist who covered the ICT sector, which is a dynamic area because of technological changes, this meant that journalists had to keep abreast of developments in the industry.

He said: “Technologies are changing and we also need to be abreast with happenings in the industry to be able to effectively report the industry.

“Also, the training is important because of the constant turnover of reporters covering the ICT sector by media houses.

“It is necessary to continue educating reporters, who would be finding it difficult to cover IT, to basically be informed.

“The partnership is ongoing and we highly appreciate NITDA for coming to the rescue of our members in these hard times, with the necessary tools to be able to work effectively.”

Azeez Mohammed, the facilitator representing NITDA, said the agency had been looking forward to facilitating the training, “which would go a long way in assisting our journalists to use digital tools, because the traditional way of publishing had become obsolete”.

Mohammed described the training as important to the society in promoting digital media publications, which required journalists to be in tune with the new technology.

According to him: “This was the kind of training that should be expected from time to time, because we all need to learn and re-learn at all times.”

Mohammed said the IT industry had a lot to do in trying to project a digital economy so for journalists to get involved in this digital economy, the governmental and non-governmental organisations needed to get involved by empowering them.

He said by doing this, people could learn more of the technology and how it can assist them in their various vocations.

He said: “So, I will encourage them to facilitate this kind of training and always empower people on how to use the technology.”

Prince Osuagwu, Tech Editor, Vanguard, described the training as impactful as it would improve journalists’ reporting of the digital economy and also the use of digitalisation, which improves the society.

Osuagwu said the tools would also help to enhancing the work of journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the five-day training was on digital economy, digital tools and cybersecurity among others, while the highlight of the event was the distribution of laptops to the journalists.