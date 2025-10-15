Nissi named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador for October 2025

Nissi is a multifaceted Nigerian artist, singer, visual artist, and engineer, and has been announced as the Spotify EQUAL Africa artist for October.

She integrates art and technology in her work, proving that women can be multi-layered and excel across multiple fields. Through her innovative approach, Nissi actively works to empower women in technology and innovation, serving as a powerful inspiration for a new generation of female creatives and artists.

As a singer and songwriter, Nissi blends Afrobeats, funk, and soul with uplifting lyrics. In 2023, she released “Nobody”, featuring Fireboy DML, an infectious pop masterpiece that fuses R&B and Afrobeats into a rich, melodic experience.

Beyond her artistry, Nissi was part of the elite team that designed the Bentley Bentayga SUV, a milestone that made her one of the few Black women to contribute to such a high-profile automotive project. Her work shows that her talent transcends music, bridging art, science, and engineering in a way that highlights the limitless potential of African women.

“Being part of the EQUAL programme means being a part of a movement that’s levelling the playing field for women, and I am beyond honoured to be a part of championing this campaign that amplifies our voices,” Nissi shared.

Since its launch, Spotify’s EQUAL Africa initiative continues to amplify the voices of women across the continent, providing them with the platform, visibility and resources they need to tell their stories and connect with audiences worldwide.

“Nissi represents a new wave of African creatives who are shaping the culture from every angle,” said Phiona Okumu, Spotify’s Head of Music for Sub-Saharan Africa. “She’s not only pushing boundaries through her music but she’s also showing that women can lead across music, art, and technology; that’s exactly what EQUAL Africa celebrates”

Nissi is an inspiration. She embodies the belief that success doesn’t require following a single path. Instead, it’s about creating your own and excelling at every turn.

Also Read

We sat down with Nissi to learn more about her and her music.

What is that one surprising thing your fans might not know about you?

It might be that I LOVE cool gadgets (anything from cars to games) and I’m obsessed with popcorn.

When did you realise that making music was in your destiny and what is your WHY for pursuing this craft?

Music has been a part of my life since I was five years old, playing the keyboard in music school. I knew it was a part of my destiny when I made my first demo at 13. Not only that I made it but when I played it, it moved people in the room to tears. My WHY is that I am truly in love with the creation and performance of music and connecting with people through that musical storytelling.

Which African songs or artists did you grow up listening to?

Loads. Fela Kuti, Brenda Fassie, Miriam Makeba, Nneka, Asa, Daddy Showkey, Awilo Longomba, Fatai Rolling Dollar, Victor Uwaifo etc. The list goes on and on.

To someone who has never heard your music, how would you describe the sound, tone, and style?

I think I have a lot of depth in my tone; my sound almost feels nostalgic while being modern, no matter what genre I’m on. My style is extremely versatile; I feel like I can make any kind of music, but do it my way.

Any advice for someone dreading following their dreams?

Keep doing you, no matter what.

How do you navigate the music space as a woman artist and how does your unique perspective shape your artistry?

Most industries are not easy on women; you have to own every space and fight for the things you’re passionate about. My perspective allows me to always see that there’s nothing I can’t achieve, so I just go for it, and I hope that someday people recognise all the things that I am.

A quote from you about your experience navigating the male-dominated world of music and what being a part of the EQUAL programme means to you.

All my life, I’ve been in male-dominated industries and my ethos has always been to keep putting in the work, being your best, and that no one can do it the way that you do.