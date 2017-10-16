Nissan names new Chief Information Officer

Nissan Motor Company Limited has announced that Anthony Thomas, most recently the Group CIO at GE Global, will assume the duties of CVP, Chief Information Officer, Global IS/IT Nissan from October 23, 2017.

Thomas will be based at Nissan’s headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, and will report directly to CEO Hiroto Saikawa.

Thomas joined GE Global in 2015 and managed digital and information technology initiatives for all markets outside the US.

Prior to joining GE Global, he held a number of key positions at companies such as Vodafone India Limited, Citi and Ernst & Young LLP.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun brands.

In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen.

Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF.

Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: ASEAN and Oceania; Africa, Middle East and India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America.

Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.