Nissan-driven ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy wrap-up Nigeria tour

The Nissan-driven ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy last week concluded a two-day tour of Abuja and Lagos between February 11 and 13, 2019.

The Nissan-driven ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy last week concluded a two-day tour of Abuja and Lagos between February 11 and 13, 2019.

The expedition, according to the Nigeria Cricket Federation, was in continuation of an extensive journey around the globe, which began from the International Cricket Council Headquarters in Dubai on August 27, 2018.

Tagged: #CWCTrophyTour, the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy made its first ever stop-over in Abuja, where it was showcased at the Presidential Villa before proceeding to the Governor’s Lodge in Ikeja, Lagos.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, received the trophy on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari at the formal presentation to the diplomatic community and cricket enthusiasts in Abuja and Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode received the trophy at the State House, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

The trophy was thereafter displayed in exhilarating scenery at the Cricket Oval of the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, where fans took their turns to have their photographs taken against the backdrop of the coveted trophy, while they also had a feel of what it is like to be at the Cricket World Cup in a unique in-stadia experience.

Nissan recently signed an eight-year deal with the ICC, running through 2023 as the exclusive sponsor of the game, which also includes the ICC Champions Trophy and ICC World 20 as well as the Under 19 and Women’s Cricket and qualifying events.

The President, Nigeria Cricket Federation, Prof. Yahaya Ukwenya, who spoke at the presentation of the trophy in Abuja, said: “The #CWCTrophyTour driven by Nissan was a conscious plan to raise the profile of the game by pushing its fan base well beyond a billion supporters it already has around the world.

“It is a rare opportunity to get up close to the trophy and engage both new and existing fans while canvassing support for the game’s evolution in Nigeria.”

Ukwenya thanked Stallion NMN, the local Nissan Sales and Marketing Company, for partnering with the Nigeria Cricket Federation “on this ambitious journey that will build excitement around the country as we head towards the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.”

The Nigeria Cricket Federation also received a unit each of select Nissan vehicles, including the premium Patrol SUV, NV350 bus and B-Segment SUV Kicks, to help the #CWCTrophyTour visit iconic and unusual Nigerian locations.

Handing over the keys to the Chairman Local Organising Committee, Kofi Sagoe, Stallion NMN Head of Sales and Marketing, Amit Sharma, said: “The Nissan slogan ‘Innovation that Excites’ is what drives everything we do at Nissan, and we are excited to be part of the global cricketing family and to support the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy.”

Also adding that it was a rare opportunity to drive the #CWCTrophyTour, Sharma said: “Our vehicles will assure more people the joy and driving pleasure of owning a Nissan vehicle.”

He said fans will also be able to watch the cup’s journey in real time on the Trophy Tour Section of www.icc-cricket.com

The #CWCTrophyTour is travelling not only to countries taking part in the tournament, but going beyond traditional cricket heartlands to connect with fans in a further 11 countries where cricket is growing including Nigeria, Nepal, USA and Germany.

From the United Arab Emirates, the Trophy has visited Oman, the USA, the West Indies, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Rwanda before arriving Nigeria.

The trophy left Nigeria February 14, 2019 for France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany before finally arriving in England and Wales on February 19, 2019 for a 100-day domestic Trophy Tour, having crisscrossed five continents, 21 countries and more than 60 cities around the world.