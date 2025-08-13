NISO wades into Enugu tariff adjustment crisis, insists on market integrity

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has stepped into the recent electricity supply crisis in Enugu State, stressing that fair pricing, sustainable operations, and market stability “are not mutually exclusive goals.”

The dispute which has led to the reduction of electricity supply to the state by 50%, is currently causing outages in some parts of the state.

It began after the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission (EERC) issued a tariff order reducing rates for Band A customers from N209/kWh — set by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) — to N160/kWh.

The EERC also froze tariffs for Bands B to D.

In a swift reaction, NERC rejected the move, accusing EERC of overstepping by attempting to regulate wholesale electricity prices, which fall outside its jurisdiction.

Following the standoff, MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, licensed by EERC to supply power in Enugu State, reported that electricity from its parent company, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), had dropped by more than 50%, causing widespread outages.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja, at a Stakeholder’s meeting to resolve the dispute, the Managing Director/CEO, NISO, Engr. Abdu Mohammed Bello, acknowledged EERC’s authority at the state level but stressed NISO’s duty to protect the integrity of the national electricity market.

He explained that the intervention was necessary to ensure that no action disrupts the Nigerian Electricity Market stability, the integrity of contracts, or operational obligations that guarantee reliable supply.

According to him, NISO is responsible for maintaining both the commercial balance and technical stability of the market — factors that could be jeopardized by the current impasse.

“Our objective today is to understand the facts, assumptions, and considerations behind this tariff adjustment; to examine its potential impact on the wider market and existing contractual frameworks; and to explore how we can harmonize state-level regulatory innovation with the commercial discipline and stability required in the wholesale electricity market.

“We believe fair electricity prices, sustainable business operations, and a stable electricity market are interdependent. Achieving all three requires dialogue, transparency, and coordination among all relevant institutions,” Mohammed stated.

Post Views: 14