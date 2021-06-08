The Oyo State command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced its resumption of receiving applications for new passports in the state.

The new Comptroller of the command, Safiya Mohammed, announced this on Tuesday in Ibadan, at a sendoff for Usman Babangida, the outgoing Comptroller.

NIS had suspended fresh passport applications to enable the clearance of a backlog of applications received before May 17.

Mohammed said the resumption of new applications is in line with a directive by the Comptroller-General, Mr Muhammad Babandede..

“One of the priorities of the CG is the processing and prompt delivery of passports to applicants.

“He actually told me to see that the backlog is cleared. The command over the weekend worked overnight and we were able to produce over 3,000 passports out of the backlog.

“This is to give room for new applicants to be attended to. New applications started 12 midnight today (Tuesday),’’ she said.

She thanked the outgoing comptroller for the precedents he had set in the command, describing him as a dedicated and hardworking man.

Earlier, the former comptroller lauded Governor Seyi Makinde as well as sister security chiefs in the state for their support during his nine-month service in the state.

He also appreciated the officers and men of the command for their maximum support, saying that although his term in the state was short, it was “quite memorable’’.