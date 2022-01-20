NIS rescues 20 victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service says it rescued 20 victims of human trafficking in its various operations in 2021.

Nura Usman, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria.

Usman, who spoke on Thursday in Dutse, said the victims were rescued between May and September 2021.

He explained that seven of the victims were rescued on May 7, four on May 17, while nine were rescued on September 6.

The spokesperson added that the command also arrested one of the traffickers collaborators during an operation.

Usman said: “All the victims and the suspected traffickers were handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons.

“The victims were apprehended on their way to Tripoli, Libya through Niger Republic.

“The victims, aged between 16 and 33, were from Benue, Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Kwara and Imo.”

Usman advised the general public, particularly parents, to avoid being deceived about a greener pasture abroad.

The PRO also urged the public to always report cases of human trafficking and other related criminal activities to the authorities.