The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 8,899 personnel working in its Lagos state zone ‘A’ offices.

Speaking at the graduation and decoration ceremony of the personnel on Wednesday in Lagos, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammed Babandede, said the service will not relent in producing competent personnel to boost the country’s migration sector performance..

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that NIS Lagos Zone ‘A’, comprising of many commands, includes Lagos Command, Airport command, Ikeja passport office, Ogun State command, among others.

Babandede, represented by NIS Zone ‘A’ boss, Asst. Comptroller-General (ACG) of Immigration , Doris Braimah, congratulated the newly-promoted officers and urged them to discharge their duties effectively.

ACG Braimah assumed office on September 11 following the departure of Mohamed Alfa.

Babandede said that the officers should adhere and run with the mission and vision of the immigration service.

He said that NIS mission is to strengthen the security and prosperity of Nigeria through proactive, effective and efficient modern security and migration management.

“Also, NIS vision is to be a modern effective and efficient immigration service manned by well trained and motivated workforce,” he said.

The CGI pleaded with the newly promoted officers not to disappoint the NIS that stood as a guarantor for everyone of them to be promoted.

“This is the first time we are having a huge number of people promoted at a time. I implore you to do your best in you new designation,” he said.

“Promotion is an elevation to a new level of responsibility and you have been entrusted with new set of responsibilities to take the service to the next level.

“You may have been assigned to certain level of responsibility prior to this promotion. However, now, you have been entrusted with a higher level of responsibility,” he said.

A newly promoted personnel, Deputy Comptroller (DC), Yaya Momodu, said he was happy and grateful to God for the promotion.

“I promise to work hard and be dedicated to the new task at hand,” Momodu said.

Adebunmi Balogun, also a newly-promoted DC, said she is elated to have been promoted amongst her peers.

“I urge my colleagues who were not promoted to take heart and put in their best for the next promotion exercise,” she said.

Also speaking, Funsho Alao, Asst Controller, said he will put up his best in his new rank and ensure that he keeps the immigration flag flying high.