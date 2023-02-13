NIS gives automatic promotion to junior in Borno

The Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Isah Jere has given automatic promotion to 60 junior members of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Jere paid an unscheduled visit to the camp of the JTF in Maiduguri during his two day official visit to Borno state to commission the Personnel Training Resource Center on Monday.

Jere in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer Tony Akuneme, said that the centre was built by the International Organisation for Migration, (IOM).

This, he said was in collaboration with the Governments of Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.

Jere, who was impressed with the conduct of his personnel attached to the JTF, promised to do everything to keep their moral high.

He also paid special tribute to the only female member of the 120 member team, Lilian Onuoha, even as he announced the automatic promotion for all the junior members of the team

Meanwhile, the CGIS had earlier paid courtesy visits to the Governor of Borno, Prof. Babagana Zulum, represented by his Deputy Governor, as well as the Shehu of Borno.

In his remarks, Zulum appreciated all security agencies in Borno, saying that peace had returned totally to Borno, as the entire 27 local government areas in Borno were completely free from any form of insurgency.

The governor thanked the CG for coming back to Borno, where the CG had started his career as a young Immigration officer.

He said the state government would continue to support the NIS with necessary infrastructure, to the best of their capabilities.

The CGIS was accompanied by the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of Human Resources, Usman Babangida.

The comptrollers of the six states that make up Zone C., Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi and Plateau States were present.