NIS engages traditional rulers to check transborder crimes

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) said the agency is engaging traditional rulers in various states to curb transborder crimes across the country .

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Comptroller of Immigration, Tony Akuneme, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Abuja.

Akuneme said that Nigeria had extensive borders, adding that It was neccessary to deploy manpower and technology.

He said that the service had deployed MIDAS technology, saying that it was used in monitoring what was going on in the borders.

He added that at least MIDAS was powered by foreign countries helping NIS to ensure that the borders were tight and in control.

According to him, NIS has taken a step further to visit traditional rulers in the border communities so as not to engage in transborder crimes .

“We have visited a couple of the Obas (Alake of Egba in Ogun, Shehu of Borno among others) and the idea is to engage the border communities to make them know they have a stake in securing these borders.

” So for me it’s an extra mile, apart from the regular policing of the borders by officers, we have also gone into Public Relations and then enlightenment.

“This is so, just to make sure that people don’t think it’s not their business but that everybody is involved in the issue of securing our borders,” he said.