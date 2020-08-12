The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, had constituted a Comptroller General of Immigration Enforcement and Compliance team to fight irregular migration.

The NIS Public Relations Officer, James Sunday, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

Babandede said the team was empowered to visit states across the country to ensure compliance and where necessary enforce due diligent Immigration Processes and Procedures.

He said this would be for the command operational activities and compliance of migrants in the country with a view to sustaining the objectives and goals of the e-migrant registration exercise.

“This is a continuous process, the aim is to populate the NIS database and ensure the country has records of every resident migrant across the country for national security and policy administration,” he said.

Babandede promised a hub of credible data of all migrants deposited in the technology building when inaugurated.

He said: “The surest way of getting prepared for this is the stepping up of migrants’ data collection through the use of all technological tools MIDAS, e-migrant registration exercise.

“Also residence card, data generated from the Divisional Immigration Officers (DIOs) in all the local governments of the country, and all sources available to the service.”

In another development, the NIS Comptroller, Plateau State Command, Nana Kemi-Nandap, has summoned DIOs from the 17 Local Government Areas of the state on plans to rid the state of irregular migrants.

James said the development came after the expiration of the six months presidential amnesty period, with emphasis on continuous registration of resident migrants in the state.

He added that this was also to mop up those who were still not registered to get them complied through enforcement.

“The command comptroller took the proactive step to prepare the DIOs for a safe and secured Plateau with near zero irregular migrants’ activities in the state,” he said.