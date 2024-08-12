NIS begins probe of woman who tore husband’s passport + Video

The Nigeria Immigration Service has launched an investigation into a viral video showing a female traveller destroying a Nigerian Standard Passport at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The spokesperson of the NIS, Kenneth Udo, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the individual had been identified and invited for further investigation.

According to Udo, if the allegations are substantiated, the individual’s actions breached the provisions of Section 10(b) of the Immigration Act 2015 (as amended), with corresponding penalties outlined under Section 10(h) of the same Act.

Udo reiterated the commitment of the Service to upholding the provisions of the Immigration Act in the interest of national security and preserving the dignity and integrity of the nation’s legal instruments.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that any individual who contravenes this section of the law is guilty of an offence and can face a maximum of 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of N1 million.

