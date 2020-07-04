The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service on Friday arrested a 29-year-old suspect over alleged kidnapping and murder.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Olufemi Adetunji, disclosed this to newsmen on Friday at the NIS office, Agodi-Gate, Ibadan, while handing over the suspect to the Oyo State Police Command.

Adetunji said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from commercial motorcycle riders around the area.

The spokesman said the informants told NIS personnel that the suspect had allegedly duped some of their members.

The PRO said the suspect was initially arrested based on the allegations by the informants, but he later confessed to some other crimes.

He said: “The suspect confessed that he was not only involved in duping, but also in kidnapping and selling of human parts to ritualists.

“The suspect claimed he lived around Beere, Oje area in Ibadan, and was a member of a gang of nine, comprised of two females and seven males that carry out operations.

“We have decided to hand over the suspect to the police for further investigation.”

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, the suspect confirmed the allegation that he was into sale of human parts.

The suspect said he had killed at least two children and sold their parts to suspected ritualists.

He said: “We have a car that we used for the operation.

“We buy biscuits and other things and keep them in the car, which we used to entice the children.

“Any time we see little children walking on the road unaccompanied by an adult, we entice them with biscuits and quickly put them in the car and zoom off.

“We later kill the kidnapped children and sell their parts to the ritualists.”