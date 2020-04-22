The Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Plc has called on smallholder farmers to take advantage of its offerings.

NIRSAL made this known on all its social media platforms.

It said: “NIRSAL PLC is calling on smallholder farmers, farmer leaders and aggregators to take advantage of the NIRSAL AgroGeoCoop® formation exercise which is currently structuring smallholder farmers for access to finance, training, inputs and markets.”

It advised interested farmers to visit its website.