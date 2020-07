Narrative Landscape Press has announced the release of the latest work by Niran Adedokun, titled: “The Danfo Driver in All of Us,” a collection of his commentary and opinion pieces published in national newspapers and prestigious magazines in the last eight years.

The firm made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

It said since 2012, when his first article was published in The PUNCH newspaper, Adedokun has continued to write about mainstream social, political, and religious issues with humour, passion and insightful perspective that connects with the public and gets national attention.

According to the author: “Even though I practiced as a journalist for over a decade…. I never imagined that I would write commentaries about anything and gain attention for doing it.”

The collection attempts to “deconstruct Nigeria and the people that inhabit it – the proclivities that set us back, the opportunities that go to waste, the potential that we never realise and the future for which we fail to prepare.”

Dapo Olorunyomi, Publisher/CEO, Premium Times newspaper, has described this collection as “…keen insight in depicting the Nigerian condition. Only few books, using the genre of commentary journalism in recent times have come this close to this convincing testimony.”

Praise from other critics

…It offers simple but imaginative recipes to save ourselves and country from the looming scourge of “two for a kobo” emotional and physical death. It is certainly worth reading.” —Layi Babatunde (SAN), Editor-in-Chief, Supreme Court Reports.

…prose is compelling, and it will amuse the reader. By the time you get off this danfo ride … you can’t help laughing most of the time. — Azu Ishiekwene, MD/Editor-In-Chief, The Interview.

…This is a book you will discover and rediscover yourself no matter who you are. — Victor Ehikhamenor, Founder/Artist Director, Angel and Muse.

Adedokun is a public relations practitioner, lawyer and writer.

Adedokun is also a columnist with The PUNCH and Thecable.ng newspapers, and publisher of www.eelive.ng.

His first book: Ladies Calling the Shots, a profile of 17 top female film and television directors in Nigeria, was published in 2017.

The Danfo Driver in All of Us and Other Essays is his second book.