The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State is set to hold a memorial lecture in honour of its late Director-General, Prof. Habu Galadima, who died in December 2020.

The acting DG of the institute, Chukwuemeka Udaya, who disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, said the lecture would hold on March 13.

Udaya said the institute would be holding the memorial lecture annually in honour of the late DG.

He disclosed that two lectures would be delivered on Saturday, one of them entitled: “Proliferation of Small Arms and Taking Control of Insecurity in Nigeria, Prospects of Control and Sustainability,” to be delivered by Prof. Augustine Ebelebe of the University of Benin.

The second lecture, entitled: “Habu Galadima, the Scholar, the Strategist and the Administrator,” will be delivered by Prof. Sam Egbu of the University of Jos.

The acting director-general said the topics were carefully chosen to reflect the academic interest of the late Galadima, and to bring out his personality as he was a Professor of Peace Studies, who did a lot of research work on small arms proliferation in Nigeria.

According to him, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will be the special guest at the memorial lecture.