The Director-General of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State, Prof. Habu Galadima, is dead.

The development has been confirmed by the Institute in a statement by its Secretary/Director of Administration, Brigadier General C. F. J. Udaya (retd), on Sunday.

Udaya said: “On behalf of the Board of Governors, Management and staff of the National Institute, we regret to announce the sudden demise of the Director General/CEO of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Prof Habu Shuaibu Galadima which occurred this morning 20th December, 2020 after a brief illness.

“He will be buried according to Islamic rites.”

Galadima became the DG of NIPSS in August 2019.

Reacting to Galadima’s death, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness, describing him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the President said while commiserating with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State.

“With the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute,” Buhari added.

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.