NIPSS confirms FG policies to demystify LG administration

Dr Ibrahim Chorji, Team Lead, Senior Executive Course 44 Study Group, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos, has confirmed that the Federal Government (FG) has adopted proactive policies and frameworks to demystify local government administration in the country.

Chorji said this when the team members paid a courtesy visit to Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State Monday in Bauchi, the capital city.

He said the FG under President Muhammadu Buhari had identified gaps militating against effective running of local government administration in the country.

“The Federal Government is committed to bridge the gap in the local government governance that would provide revenue to maintain, grow and improve local infrastructure and community services.

“Local governments are the government close to the people that can initiate a community economic planning efforts, to build on their official community plan and role of shaping community growth.

“It is the governance close to the people, especially the downtrodden in the country,’’ he said

According to him, the Senior Executive Course 44 will undertake a study of local government administration in the northern and southern part of the country.

This, he said, would enable the team to study the situation of running local administration across the country, and to develop a report that would be submitted to the government.

Chorji lauded the state government for its viable infrastructural development projects designed to fast track sustainable social and economic development of the state.

In his remark, Mohammed described the study tour as ‘timely’, adding that local government was important to peace and security in the country.

Represented by his deputy Sen. Baba Tela, the governor said improving local government administration was critical towards promoting good governance at the grassroots.

He also commended the Executive Course 44 for embarking on the study aimed at improving local government system in the country.