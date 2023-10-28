NIPR visits NAN MD, says Ali will take agency to greater heights

The Kaduna State Chapter of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has expressed optimism that Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, the new Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, would take the agency to greater heights.

Its Chairman, Haroun Malami, stated this when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Ali on Friday in Abuja.

Malami said: “We are here to congratulate and celebrate with you on your appointment as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NAN.

“You have distinguished yourself in two leadership qualities – listening and fellowship.

“We have no doubt about your capacity and competence to deliver values to this organisation.

“We believe, without a doubt, that you will take this organisation to a global height to compete with Reuters and other international news agencies in the world.

“That is our minimum expectation of you because we know who you are and the enviable career you have built over time in journalism.

“We are ready to support you.

“With time, we will collaborate and synergise with you to move the agency forward.”

In his response, Ali said he was honoured because the Kaduna State Chapter of the NIPR is the first professional body to pay him a courtesy visit.

Ali explained that he was deeply touched by the show of solidarity and brotherhood.

He added that the Kaduna State Chapter of the NIPR had distinguished itself with the quality of its members appointed to various leadership positions in the country both at the state and national levels.

He said: “Your visit today is remarkable for me in all respects.

“I will cherish it till the day I exit.

“Our dream is to take NAN to a greater height.

“We have the capacity and the reach to compete with any global news agency.

“Given the commitment of the staff of NAN at all levels, this is a dream that is realisable.

“We can do it.

“Competing with the likes of Reuters does not in any way scare me because we know the terrain, the business and we have been there for quite a while.

”Given the right equipment and support, we will surpass the likes of Reuters.”