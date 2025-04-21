NIPR Spokesperson of the Year Award: GOCOP hails Soneye

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers has hailed the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Femi Soyene, on his award as the Spokesperson in the Oil and Gas Sector Award for 2025.

GOCOP congratulated Soneye in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, made available to newsmen on Sunday.

The NNPCL spokesman emerged as the winner of the award at an event organised on April 17, 2025 by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

In the statement by Nweke, the President of GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo, commended Soneye’s exceptional achievement, describing it as a testament to his professionalism and dedication to impactful communication.

Chigbo said: “This recognition is a shining affirmation of your commitment to transparency, professionalism, and effectiveness in strategic communication of your company’s policies to its various publics in Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector.”

She said Soneye’s leadership in corporate communication at NNPCL has set a new standard for public communication in the industry, and his emergence as the recipient of the award is a reflection of his exceptional skill and integrity.

She expressed happiness that Soneye, a member of GOCOP, has remained a good ambassador of the Guild.

The achievement, she said, is a badge of honour not just for him, but for the entire organisation.

On behalf of GOCOP’s 120 members, Chigbo congratulated Soneye and urged him to continue to lift the image of the national oil company to greater heights.

She said: “We are proud to have you as a member, and we pray to God to grant you many more blessings of good health of mind and body to continue to excel in your job and service to the nation.”

