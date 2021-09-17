NIPR partners NUJ on summit for integration, peace, security

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations, Kaduna State Chapter is partnering with the Nigeria Union of Journalists to promote its forthcoming summit on integration, peace and security in the country.

The state NIPR Chairman, Haruna Malami, made this known during a visit to the leadership of the NUJ on Thursday.

The delegation was made up of executive members and the state consultative forum.

Malami said the summit on integration, peace and security will hold on September 29 in Kaduna

“It is in recognition of the very important role journalists play as the Fourth Estate of the Realm that we came to solicit for support and partnership,” he said.

Malami said the intention was to mobilise all relevant stakeholders for a successful summit, which is aimed at building trust and promoting mutual respect among Nigerians.

He said the consultative forum was set up to harvest inputs from critical stakeholders.

“The summit is in line with the statutory function and social responsibility of the institute to build, foster and sustain relationship among stakeholders,” he said.

Malami added that the summit was meant to activate credible and robust process for national integration, building of trust and relationship, while promoting mutual respect among Nigerians.

Responding, the state NUJ Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Yusuf, assured the NIPR of maximum cooperation and partnership during the summit.

He commended them for the visit, saying that NUJ and NIPR are partners in progress.

Yusuf said: “Our core duty is to educate and enlighten the general public on happenings in the country for the benefit of the society and national development.

“I want to assure you that this is our project and we will do it together.”