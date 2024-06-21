NIPR inducts 605 new members, seeks end to quackery

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations has formally inducted 605 new members into the profession, emphasising the importance of professionalism and an end to quackery.

This was the thrust at the Diamond Anniversary Special Induction of the institute, which was held in Abuja on Thursday.

The President of the NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, stated that the initiative was part of efforts to ensure that only qualified and properly trained individuals represented the public relations profession.

This, he said, would enhance the credibility and effectiveness of the practice.

Neliaku noted that relationship was the hallmark of public relations, hence the need for new inductees to maintain the highest standards of professional conduct and integrity.

He emphasised that members should avoid practices or behaviours that could harm the reputation of the Institute or the public relations profession.

Neliaku stressed the importance of adhering to the highest standards of accuracy and truth in all professional activities.

He urged members to respect core values and uphold the ethical principles that underpin the public relations field.

He highlighted the critical role of maintaining public trust and credibility, reminding members that their actions reflected not only on themselves, but also on the entire profession.

Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, Vice-Chairman of the NIPR Governing Board, underscored the event’s importance, noting its adaptation to contemporary needs and its alignment with the institute’s diamond anniversary celebrations.

Dandaura highlighted several key aspects of 2024 Hybrid Induction Format, which, for the first time, incorporated and allowed greater participation and reflected modern event-hosting practices.

According to him, the Diamond Anniversary of NIPR held special significance as it coincided with the 60th anniversary of the NIPR, adding historical weight to the proceedings.

He said: “A total of 605 new members were inducted, with 353 joining online and 198 attending in person.

“This reflects the institute’s significant growth and expanded reach.

“Highlights of our anniversary celebration is a seminar on Public Relations, Value Orientation, and Economic Transformation, aimed at professional development.

“We will also be hosting a Dinner and Recognition – An evening event chaired by General Yakubu Gowon, honouring distinguished icons in the field.”

The vice chairman said these activities were designed to celebrate the NIPR’s contributions to national development over the past 60 years, while also fostering professional growth and public engagement in the field of public relations.

Ali Muhammad Ali, Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, expressed his delight at participating in a significant event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the institute.

Ali described the occasion as a milestone and emphasised the importance of celebrating 60 years of the institution’s impactful existence.

He commended the institute for its growth and influence over the past six decades, noting its substantial contributions to shaping public communication narratives.

Ali commended everyone involved in making the celebration a success, emphasising the News Agency of Nigeria’s alignment with the NIPR in upholding factual reporting as a cornerstone of their mission.

Ali underscored the agency’s commitment to maintaining credibility and authenticity in its reporting, amidst the prevalence of fake news in today’s digital age.

Baba Ndace, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria, representing the Minister of Information, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, noted the dual responsibility of the newly inducted members of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

Ndace stressed the importance of speaking positively and forcefully about the country.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by Nigeria, as recognised by President Bola Tinubu, but highlighted ongoing efforts to address these issues.

He urged the inductees not to contribute to negative narratives about the nation, asserting that while no country was perfect, Nigeria’s beauty and potential should be the focal points.

He underscored the critical role of the new NIPR members in collaborating with the Ministry of Information to restore trust in public discourse.

He mentioned that one of the ministry’s primary goals has been to rebuild public confidence in communication, fostering trust in institutions and media outlets.

Ndace called on the inductees to take pride in their nation and contribute to its positive image, noting the NIPR as a platform for mentorship and professional growth.

Goodwill messages were given by the President of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Maureen Chigbo; President, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Chris Isiguzo; and Chairman, House Committee on Public Affairs, Rep. Rotimi Akintunde.