NIPR honours Sanwo-Olu for contribution to healthcare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was on Thursday honoured with an award for his contribution to healthcare during the annual Lagos Public Relations Stakeholders’ Conference.

The award was received by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on behalf of the governor.

Corporate organisations recorgnised at the event include TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, Zenith Bank Nigeria Plc, Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Leadway Health and Silverbird Communication.

Addressing the audience at the MUSON Centre, Onikan Lagos, the commissioner assured that the state government is committed to providing the needed infrastructure to achieve sustainable healthcare in Lagos State.

Speaking on healthcare and wellness, he explained that, “You are only as healthy as the food you eat and the environment you live in.”

He added that the government is committed to radical redirection of the health infrastructure in the state.

“Brain gain will be given attention, by providing facility for medical specialization; the state is providing modern intervention for cancer and kidney diseases among others.

“We will attract our medical practitioners from outside the country. We will do more to protect our medical data; we will promote indigenous knowledge system. We must do all to not destroy or ecosystem.”

The guest lecturer at the event, Chief Research Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), Dr Aina Oluwagbemiga, explained that one of the core solutions to implementation challenges of healthcare in Nigeria is policy communication.

He spoke on the need to give special attention to the health sector, underlining the need for public and private participation.

According to him, research institutions should be given the needed fund.

“There should be adequate funding for federal/state universities and research institutions. Giving incentives to health workers will motivate them to do more. There should be the political will on the side of government to ensure sustainable healthcare in the country,” he said.

On his part, the President and Chairman of Council, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Mallam Muktar Sirajo, observed that the theme for the conference is timely.

He noted that “As Public Relations professionals, we are expected to lead the debate to reawaken national consciousness.”

The chairman, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Lagos chapter, Mrs Comfort Nwankwo, praised the progress that has been achieved in the past eight years of the conference.

She commended the partnership with Addefort Limited over the period and the continuous support of corporate organizations, government and other stakeholders.

Other speakers at the event include; Executive Secretary MTN Nigeria Foundation, Mrs Odunayo Sanya; Country Communication Manager, Total Energies, Dr. Charles Ebereonwu; Founder/CEO, Trinity Healthcare Foundation, Dr. Nseabasi Ekanem; Head of Operation, Leadway Health, Dr. Gideon Anumba.