A new collaboration is in the offing between the Nigeria Postal Services and the West African Examination Council over the delivery of examination documents across the country.

The hint towards this was given in Abuja on Thursday when the Head of National Office, WAEC, Patrick Ehidiamen Areghan, visited the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

According to Areghan, the purpose of the visit was to collaborate with NIPOST in the area of logistics such as using NIPOST locked up vans to deliver WAEC documents.

Areghan also spoke on collaborating with NIPOST for the delivery of certificates.

This, according to the WAEC chief, would afford candidates who sat for examinations in the past but have not collected their certificates opportunities to easily apply for their Certificates and get them with ease wherever they reside with the aid of NIPOST delivery services.

He particularly laid emphasis on collaborating with NIPOST in Cross River State where he said WAEC office was recently burnt by hoodlums protesting during #EndSARS mayhem in Calabar.

In his response, the Postmaster General of the Federation/CEO NIPOST commended the West African Examination Council for what he called its laudable achievements.

The NIPOST boss further emphasised the imperative of NIPOST’s support to the education of the Nigerian child.

Adewusi said :NIPOST has a lot of abundant opportunities to leverage” for the organisation to deliver on its mandate.

He assured the Head of National Office of the support of NIPOST, saying: “Despite our challenges, we would make available all assistance we can to support you.”

The Postmaster General said he looked forward to WAEC, once again, using NIPOST offices across the country to sell WAEC Exams Registration pins.

To achieve this synergy, a six-man ad-hoc Committee was set up to work out details of the collaboration.

He also congratulated Areghan on his appointment as Head of National Office and for the laudable strides since he assumed office.

—