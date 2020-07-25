The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, has directed an investigation to be carried out on the increase in the cost of licences for Courier and Logistics companies by the Nigeria Postal Service.

The Minister made this known through his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Pantami distanced himself from the increase.

He tweeted: “The increase, is under investigation by my office, since yesterday.

“The Ministry and the Minister were not involved.

“Many thanks and best wishes!”

Pantami also contacted NIPOST through its Twitter handle, tweeting: “Please NIPOST, our attention has been drawn to an increase of licence fee, which was not part of the regulation I earlier APPROVED for you.

“Your Chair and PMG were YESTERDAY contacted to put the implementation on hold and send a report to our ministry by Monday. Best wishes!

“The power of regulation of NIPOST lies with the Minister.

“Any change of fee must be specific & be approved by him before implementation.

“I know the economic challenges of NIPOST.

“However, looking at the economic hardship of our citizens, we need to suspend any move.”

According to the new charges by NIPOST, companies which provide international courier services like DHL, UPS and FEDEX, are expected to pay N20 million for a new licence and N8 million annually, while those offering national services are expected to pay N10 million for licence and N4 million yearly for renewal.

Logistics companies operating within regions are expected to pay N5 million for licence and N2 million annually.

For firms operating within states, the cost of procuring a licence is N2 million, while renewal costs N800,000.

Courier firms that operate within municipalities are to pay N1 million for licence and N400,000 annually.

For Small and Medium Enterprises, the licence is N250,000, while the annual renewal of the licence is N100,000.