NIPOST to clamp down on illegal logistic operators 

In a bid to have a conducive environment so that investors can have quick returns for their investments to tackle security as well as safety issues that are being raised in the logistic sector, the Courier and Logistics Regulatory Department (CLRD) of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), is set to clamp down on illegal couriers and logistic businesses across the country and make the industry professional.

This was disclosed by the General Manager of CLRD, Gideon Shonde, at a seminar held to present licences to newly registered operators in the industry in Lagos.

He explained that there is regulation with provisions for enforcement in place to tackle the menace of illegal and unlicensed operators.

“There is a postal bill which was presented before the Lagos State House of Assembly two months ago to bring reform to the industry all in a bid to have conducive environment so that investors can have quick returns for their investments to tackle security as well as safety issues that are being raised in the sector.’’

According to him, the department was also working with the leadership of the local governments’ Areas in determination to put an end to multiple fees, levies and charges by the agents and officials of these local governments.

He stressed the need for operators in the sector to invest in relevant information, training and such education and enlightenment programmes about the regulations that apply in the industry.

“Regulations are to help create a conducive environment for all humanity.

He added that the existing regulations will be due for review in the next five years and at that time there would be a round table opportunity for all stakeholders to discuss and agree on the contents: what to remove; what to change and what to retain in the existing regulatory framework.