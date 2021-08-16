NIPOST to be unbundled into three firms – Postmaster-General

A reform is underway that would lead to the unbundling of the Nigeria Postal Services (NIPOST) into three firms.

The Postmaster-General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, disclosed this on Wednesday when he led a team from NIPOST to pay a courtesy call on the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

Adewusi said NIPOST would be unbundled into a property company, a logistics and transport company, and a bank.

“We have started the process of reform which is culminating in the unbundling of the Nigerian Postal Service to now have a property company, a logistics and transport company, and a bank.

“We have started this process, and I believe that by the time I conclude my five-year tenure, we would have succeeded,” he said.

According to him, by virtue of its assignments, NIPOST will regulate logistics and courier companies and this includes licensing of motorcycles used for such businesses.

He said his organisation needed the support of the House with legislation that would help ease the task before it, especially as it relates to registration of dispatch riders, issuance of identity cards and tracking locations.

He also sought the support and collaboration of the House in the area of training arrangements for motorcyclists and the use of the ‘address verification solution’, an idea of NIPOST aimed at tackling insecurity and crime in the country.

Speaker Obasa, in his response, promised that the House would collaborate with any organisation that aims to assist the state with the ease of doing business.

“This House of Assembly is ready to work with you. The House is always ready to support legislation and resolutions to enhance the ease of doing business in the state,” Obasa told the team.

The Speaker expressed optimism that NIPOST would succeed, especially with the recent amendment to a law with the result being that the organisation now has the opportunity of a public/private partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“I commend the Senate, particularly the chairman, Committee on Communications, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the good job done in amending the NIPOST law,” he said, while urging the officials to take advantage of the amendment to revolutionise the organisation’s mode of operations.