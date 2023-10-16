NIPOST: Tinubu intervenes, new CEO addresses workers

President Bola Tinubu has intervened in the crisis of acceptance that broke out earlier when workers of the Nigeria Postal Services shut out the new Chief Executive Officer, Tola Odeyemi on Monday.

A Villa source told the eagle online that Odeyemi has assumed office, indicating that the sacked erstwhile CEO, Adepoju Adeyemi is gone for good.

The source said, “The new CEO is about now addressing the workers.”

The eagle online reports that NIPOST workers earlier on Monday shut down the headquarters of the organization, rejecting the newly appointed chief executive.

President Bola Tinubu had last week sacked Adeyemi Adepoju as CEO/Post Master General of the agency and appointed Odeyemi.

The announcement made by Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesperson, was part of the leadership shuffle implemented for agencies and parastatals under the Ministry of Communications, Innovations and Digital Economy.