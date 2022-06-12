NIPOST signs fresh MoU to advance digital, self-service technologies

The Nigerian Postal Services has advanced further in its digital revolution program as it signed a fresh Memorandum of Understanding over technology-based delivery and self-service systems at the weekend.

While the postal agency signed an agreement with e-Gate over last-mile delivery services, it signed one with Access Solutions which now makes available self-service kiosks for daily need transactions, and another one with Lleida.net on Registered Communication System respectively

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Palms Hotels, Abuja, the Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, said a strong technology system must be put in place as an efficient engine of digital economy growth.

He said this is a fact which has been recognized by the driver of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami.

Explaining the essence of the new partnerships, Adewusi said the event was a step forward in NIPOST’s reengineering process toward enhanced corporate excellence.

“It is also a manifestation of success attained through a dedicated partnership between NIPOST and three partners; e-GATE Egypt on the digital transformation of its last-mile delivery value chain, Access Solution Ltd on the provision of self service kiosks and the third company, Lleida.net on Registered Communication System respectively.”

He said the competitiveness which exists in the industry today makes it more compelling for the postal agency to adopt more business-like and creative approaches in meeting the needs of our customers.

He added, “Hence, after rigorous deliberation and consultation, NIPOST and e-GATE Egypt developed a fully functional fleet management application called Postagy Nigeria to digitalize and transform NIPOST’s logistics operations and address the issue of last-mile delivery using all types of vehicles.”

He disclosed that NIPOST and Registered Communication System had developed an application to provide three basic services; (i) registered SMS, (ii) registered email services, and (iii) registered document delivery services.

“All services are e-products. They have special features like branded in NIPOST name and logo. They would solve the problem of last mile delivery as they are instant delivery. They have audit trail to show the sender, time sent and the recipient, whether open or read. It has a seal, making it good to tender as an exhibit in court of law.

“NIPOST and Access Solution Ltd is to provide self service kiosks to be deployed for non-contact service delivery in our facilities for services like payment gateways, purchase of air tickets etc. The pilot scheme is currently running in our Post Office in Area 10 Abuja,” he concluded

The Managing Director of E-Gate Solution, Mohammed Eesam Al-Saghir, while speaking said the Nigeria Postal Service has transformed the postal sector through its electronic mail services.

He said the public will begin to benefit from the digital transformation service in the Nigeria Postal Service.

“This innovation in the postal sector will enhance national development. We have entered into a new era where the public will enjoy smooth operation within a twinkle of an eye.”

“Henceforth postal users can now calculate the time and duration it will take for mails to get to the final destination. We are now able to reach our customers through SMS. We have improved in our mode of communication and geared towards digital innovation.”

The representative of Asset Solutions, Elijah Olanrewaju, added that NIPOST has brought phenomenal changes into the postal sector in Nigeria.

While commending the management for laudable feats in recent years, he encouraged them to keep up rendering remarkable service to the public.

“We are part of the major transformation that is happening in NIPOST. We are here to tell a joint story of how the postal body has evolved over the years. We are bringing meaningful change into electronic mail services. We have rolled out terminals to improve postal services using renewable energy.”

In furtherance of its financial inclusion objective, NIPOST also signed another partnership agreement with Visa saying the leader in payment solution will provide all the assistance required for the success of this new form of technological cooperation in terms of products and solutions that meet the ambitions and requirements of the customers.