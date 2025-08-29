NIPOST: Nigerians now to pay $80 duty on US shipments

The Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced that all postal shipments from Nigeria to the United States, except letters and documents, will attract a mandatory prepaid customs duty of $80 or its naira equivalent, effective from August 29, 2025.

In a public notice to its customers on Friday, NIPOST explained that the new charges stem from a recent Executive Order signed by the US Government suspending de minimis exemptions for all postal shipments globally.

The directive, it said, was issued under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“The Nigerian Postal Service wishes to inform our esteemed customers of a recent policy change by the Government of the United States of America, enacted through the Executive Order on ‘Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries’ under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act,” the notice read.

According to NIPOST, the decision by Washington applies to all designated postal operators worldwide and is not limited to Nigeria.

“This Executive Order applies to all postal operators and designated postal administrations worldwide, and the payment of the additional duty affects all global postal inflows into the United States, not just those from Nigeria,” it added.

The agency said the new measure will have ripple effects on Nigerians sending parcels and goods to family, friends and business partners in the U.S.

It warned that global logistics operations were already adjusting to the policy, with airlines and cargo carriers adopting stricter protocols in handling shipments destined for America.

“Global logistics operations are also being affected, as airline and cargo carriers adopt more cautious measures in handling U.S.-bound shipments.

“This may extend both transit and processing times, potentially resulting in delivery delays,” NIPOST stated.

The notice further stated that all U.S.-bound items would undergo additional Customs checks on arrival. This, officials said, may compound waiting times for recipients.

NIPOST, however, assured customers that it was actively working with international partners to cushion the impact.

“NIPOST is actively engaging with the Universal Postal Union, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and our airline partners to minimise service disruptions and safeguard customer experience,” the agency said.

The postal service reiterated its commitment to ensuring efficient and reliable service delivery despite what it described as a “global regulatory adjustment.”

“We reassure our customers that NIPOST remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and efficient postal and courier services despite this global regulatory adjustment,” NIPOST added.

Post Views: 1