NIPOST denies involvement in drug trafficking, blames unlicensed operators

The Nigerian Postal Service says it is not involved in any form of drug transportation.

NIPOST was reacting to an online publication which alleged that it has been used to peddle drugs since Bola Tinubu became president of the country.

The Service in a statement on Sunday in Abuja by Franklin Alao, NIPOST Director, Corporate Communications, said there was no iota of truth in the allegation.

NIPOST said rather it works with security agencies and logistics stakeholders including National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Customs Service to deter illicit use of logistics channels.

“Any operator found to be involved in criminal activity will face immediate regulatory sanctions.

“This includes licence suspension or revocation, and reporting the operator to appropriate authorities for prosecution,” he said

Alao said NIPOST’s robust digital infrastructure, the Digital Postcode and Parcel Identification System ensured full traceability of parcels from sender to recipient.

According to him, the codes also enhance screening capabilities, and deter ‘anonymous’ usually exploited in illicit parcel transport.

He urged the public to ignore the publication and use only licensed courier service providers as well as report suspicious activities to NIPOST or law enforcement agencies.

He urged media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to effectively discharge their roles in shaping public opinion and driving positive change.

