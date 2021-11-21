NIPOST boss visits family of OAU deceased student; says justice must be pursued

Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, at the weekend assured family of the late Timothy Adegoke Oludare that justice would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

Adewusi, while visiting the mother of the deceased in the family compound in Eruwa, Oyo State on Saturday, appealed to the family to be confident that the death of their son would not be swept under the carpet.

Adewusi said Oludare, who was his nephew was a humble and focused professional and a pride to Eruwa.

The NIPOST CEO said the family will wait on the police to conduct its investigations diligently but said that the case will be one of those the police will use to demonstrate to Nigerians that no crime is beyond its capacity to unravel.

“I have visited the family. Understandably, we are all still in shock. The deceased was my nephew. It’s painful that such a young and promising man would come to such a brutal end. But the law must take its course and we can only appeal to the police and all others along the line of justice to exhibit fairness and commitment to justice,” he said.