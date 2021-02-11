The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has vowed to ensure the upgrading of the facilities at the Postal Institute, Benin, the Edo State capital.

Adewusi made this commitment on Wednesday during his fact-finding visit to the institute.

The institute was established in 1985 after NIPOST was separated from Post & Telecoms (P&T).

Its mandate is to serve as training ground for needed skills and provide training back up for the NIPOST personnel.

The institute also conducts capacity buildings for other organisations in need of such.

At the institute on Wednesday, Adewusi was conducted around the facilities by the Director, Anjorin Julius.

After inspecting the facilities, Adewusi said, “It is very important for us to make it functional because it is geared towards skills development and capacity building for workers and we are determine to pursue that prospect and we are going to succeed,”

While laying emphasis on training for personnel and the capacity of the institute to generate revenues through training consultancy, the NIPOST boss said it is regrettable that the facilities had degenerated.

He said, “It is unfortunate that we are operating this kind of environment but we are determined to make it functional. As you can see, most of the infrastructure are in a bad state and total disrepair. The roads and some of the buildings are in a terrible state and we need urgent remedial action and do some serious renovation of the property so that we can achieve the mandate of the establishment of the institution.”

Though, he lamented what he called the paucity of funds due largely to the global economic downturn which has equally affected Nigeria, Adewusi said NIPOST would still go ahead to ensure that the needs of the institute are attended to within the limit of the available resources.

He concluded, “We will do everything within our power to ensure that the place is transformed and serve the dream of the founding fathers.”