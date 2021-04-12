Postmaster General of the Federation /Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has harped on the need for greater efficiency in service delivery as one of the ways out of the country’s challenges.

Adewusi stated this at the weekend shortly after being conferred with the fellowship of the Institute of Security and Strategic Studies at its 3rd Annual Lecture / Fellows’ Night 2021 held at the Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja.

Adewusi said only efficiency in public service would ensure value for money of consumers of services, noting that NIPOST as a service company has been doing all in its capacity to up its game and deliver cutting edge services in courier and logistics services to Nigerians.

“Efficiency is what we must all endeavor to achieve in our various organisations as we match on as a country. NIPOST for example has embarked on a series of reforms aimed at delivering cutting edge services to members of the public.

“I urge Nigerians irrespective of where they are to take this as their watchword. The totality of the efforts we all put in to achieve efficiency add up to make our country a worthy place to do business,” Adewusi said.

NIPOST has been on the path of reinventing itself with its arrays of innovated products and services, improved quality of service delivery and notable collaborations with other sister agencies for E-Government services among others.

Membership of the prestigious institute is open only to persons who have demonstrated the highest level of progression and professionalism with the security industry and the Nation at large. The recognition as a fellow allows members to remain on the cutting edge set standards and clearly illustrates their ongoing commitment to Nigeria.

His investiture ceremony with other distinguished fellows was conducted by the patron of the institute, Maj. General Garba Audu (retired) and Hon. Danladi Umar Abdulhameed, Secretary of the Governing Council.

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was represented by the Deputy Governor, Godwin Onoja while the Guest Speaker was Prof. Ahmed Danfulani, former Director General of the Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies.