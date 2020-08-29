The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service, led by Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers based on a recent promotion examination for eligible officers of the organization by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the organisation on Saturday.

Amongst those promoted were four Deputy Directors who were elevated to the substantive rank of Director.

Other beneficiaries of the promotion exercise included 23 Assistant Directors, who were promoted to the ranks of Deputy Directors, while 48 officers on Grade Level 14 were promoted to the rank of Assistant Director.

According to the Chairman of the Governing Board, the exercise would be held annually, while assuring that all eligible staff will be given the opportunity to partake in both the written and oral interviews in subsequent promotion exercises.

Abubakar stressed that promotion is not only a mark of encouragement to the staff, but a key motivator to bringing out the best in the human capital of any organization, adding that she will do her best to support NIPOST Management in the pursuit of her noble objectives.

While congratulating the officers for their outstanding performances during the exercise, the Postmaster-General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the NIPOST, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, charged the beneficiaries to bring to bear their wealth of experiences in contributing to the progress and development of the organization.

Adewusi also charged them to help in fashioning out areas that would improve on efforts of the organization to provide efficient and effective services to our esteemed customers.