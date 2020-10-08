The Nigerian Postal Service on Thursday disclosed that it has launched Address Verification Service where corporate or private organisations can approach it to verify addresses given by customers or employees.

The Post-Master General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, who disclosed this in Abuja during a virtual colloquium to mark 2020 World Post Day ceremony, noted that NIPOST was working hand-in-hand with the National Identity Management Commission to achieve the task.

“We have the vision of making Post Offices a one stop shop whereby people can access several government services through our e-governance service,” the NIPOST boss added.

Adewusi noted that NIPOST is rendering social service to Nigerians in the area of logistics transfer as well as deepening financial inclusion, which, according to him, is very low in the country.

According to him, NIPOST would leave no stone unturned in making its over 1,000 outlets across the country functional in the area of providing e-governance services.

Adewusi added: “Digital substitution of traditional Postal services is accelerating as both consumers and businesses adopt changes in digital processes across multiple domains.

“In the conditions of the digital economy, we realised that the postal service needs to modernise her role to accommodate the digital age, postal operators, often offer new products and services that reflect the evolving mandate to bind the nations together in a new world where people are increasingly communicating digitally.”