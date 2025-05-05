NIPOST announces cashless policy, sets date to implement

The Nigerian Postal Service has announced that post office counters nationwide would no longer accept cash payments for its services from July 1, 2025.

NIPOST said customers would be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions.

The agency announced the development in a statement released by its Director of Corporate Communications, Franklin Alao, on Monday.

The initiative, NIPOST said, aimed at repositioning the agency as a modern, innovative, and digitally driven postal institution.

According to the agency, the reforms, operating under the theme “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores, were part of efforts to align the agency with global best practices, meet the needs of Nigeria’s growing digital economy, and support the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“A major highlight of the reform package is the transition to a fully cashless system.

“Beginning July 1, 2025, all Post Office counters nationwide will no longer accept cash payments for their services.

“Customers will be required to use approved electronic channels for all transactions,” the statement partly read.

Also Read:

NIPOST further described the reforms as a critical part of its modernisation efforts aimed at ensuring safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery.

It emphasised that the initiative is aimed to reposition itself as a dynamic, technology-driven player at the centre of Nigeria’s digital transformation, with a renewed mission of “Connecting Nigeria, Delivering Solutions, and Improving Lives.”

The agency expressed gratitude to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, for his support and leadership.

Post Views: 15