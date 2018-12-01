NIPCO plans to reduce deforestation in Nigeria, invests in cooking gas

NIPCO Plc says it has heightened plots to weaken deforestation rocking various parts of Nigeria with multi-million dollars investments in cooking gas.

The Managing Director of NIPCO, Sanjay Teotia, made this known at the just concluded 8th Annual International Conference and Exhibition organised by the Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association in Abuja.

Teotia said that this was being done through NIPCO’s huge investments in cooking gas sub-sector, adding that NIPCO would back the Federal Government’s desire for cooking gas growth in Nigeria.

He said: “This feat has not only created lots of awareness on the benefits of gas as domestic cooking fuel, but has also served as drawback to deforestation in the country.”

The NIPCO’s chief executive promised continuous and deliberate efforts in “supporting government’s genuine desire to make LPG domestic cooking fuel of choice among the populace”.

Teotia, in a statement by Alhaji Taofeek Lawal, Head, Corporate Communications, said: “We diversified in the gas realm in 2009 with the inauguration of a state-of-the-earth LPG plant in Lagos”.

Lawal added: “It has a total storage capacity of 4,800MT spread across three spheres and a three point loading gantry.

“As at the time of its inauguration, it was the biggest LPG storage in the country, thus creating veritable avenue to store gas and distribute effectively with the scores of LPG trucks inaugurated by the company.”

According toTeotia, in 2017 we improved on the storage capacity and other LPG infrastructure in a bid to meet the growing LPG stakeholders’ interest.

He said: “We commissioned the biggest LPG single sphere in Africa with a capacity of 5,600MT.

“We also increased the loading arms in the gantry to five in a bid to ease loading of trucks for onward distribution of the product to all the nooks and crannies of the country.

“Today, NIPCO controls a major share of the LPG market with its massive storage facilities and other infrastructure put in place to aid access to the product by the populace.

“The peerless service being provided by the company has made it depot of choice by many bottling plants and others in the business of LPG.

“The improved storage facility and product reception at the terminal has been a major boost in the effective turnaround of LPG vessels berthing at the Apapa jetty.”

The NIPCO chief said that the company had also gone ahead to empower potential LPG users through donation of gas accessories like cylinders, hose, burners among others, to some communities in Auchi, Edo State; Apapa, Lagos State; and some public schools in Lagos.

He said: “In the realm of creating meaningful access to end users, we have inaugurated several adverts on skid plants at the company’s retail stations across the country. This is aside from some dedicated LPG filling stations in some focal markets.”

Also, the Managing Director, Nigeria LNG, Tony Attah, during his visit to the company’s LPG plant said: “I never in my wildest imagination believe that this kind of facility exist in Apapa here”.

Attah added: “I can see also very huge investment that NIPCO has put into upscaling the amount of LPG that they can bring into the country.

“For me, that is the real game changer.

“We are committed to continue to support NIPCO and indeed Nigeria to bring about the positive change in terms of energy availability for Nigeria.”