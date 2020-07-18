The management of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission has said negotiations with the leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, NIPC chapter on its unexpected industrial action have been concluded.

The staff union had on July 9 embarked on strike after a peaceful protest on alleged mismanagement, poor working conditions and welfare as well as deviation from NIPC core investment promotion mandates by its management.

The NIPC management, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja stated that after extensive discussions with union officials over several days, two agreements were signed by all parties on July 17.

It said the agreement was to bring the week-long industrial action to an end.

The management said other parties to the signed agreements were the NIPC Governing Council; Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment; Ministry of Labour and Employment; and Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

It said: “With the signing of these agreements, the NIPC Head Office Complex will be open every working day from Monday, July 20, from 9 a.m to 2 p.m, in line with the Federal Government’s safety guidelines for staff members and visitors.

“The management appreciates all stakeholders whose intervention facilitated the resolution of the industrial action and affirms its commitment to the implementation of the terms of the signed agreements.

“NIPC wishes to reiterate its commitment to staff members’ welfare and to continually prioritise development and dialogue with staff members and relevant stakeholders.

“We look forward to working with the Governing Council, the leadership of the Staff Union, all staff of the Commission and stakeholders to maintain a conducive work environment.”