Over the past nine years, pay-tv operator on Digital Terrestrial Television, GOtv Nigeria, has remained consistent in ensuring subscribers get the best deal at an affordable rate. The customer-focused organization, which marked nine years of operation in October, has shown through its numerous campaigns that the main goal was to ensure that many households enjoy top-class television entertainment delivered via the most modern broadcast technology on the DTT platform.

The company not only provides its subscribers with a wide access to affordable information and entertainment which has a rich mix of informative, educative and entertaining programming, but they also empower young Nigerians to make them contributors to the economic and social well-being of the country with youth empowerment initiatives

With its latest pay-off line: “Love it,” let’s take a look at nine ways GOtv Nigeria has endeared itself to Nigerians and become a preferred option for families.