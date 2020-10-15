Alhaji Ahmed Ikaka, the Director in NYSC South East Area Office, said nine of the corps members deployed to Imo would have their service extended for going against the rules and regulations of the scheme.

Ikaka said this while monitoring the passing out exercise of the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members in Imo held at Owerri on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ikaka was in the company with the State NYSC Coordinator, Alh. Suleman Abdul, during the exercise.

He said the management of the scheme would always reward and encourage corps members that lived up to expectations, but also reprimand those that erred.

Ikaka enjoined the out-going corps members to remain disciplined, committed, steadfast and resourceful as they were starting their post service journey after the national service.

He advised the corps members to avoid undesirable elements in the various communities or endeavours they found themselves.

The area director urged them to make concerted efforts to put into good use all the things they learnt from the scheme, especially from the Skill Aquisition and Enterpreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Abdul, the State Coordinator, told news men that a total of 1,279 corps members passed out from the 2019 batch.

He said they would receive their certificates of national service in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Abdul said that a good number of the corps members added value to the people in their respective places of primary assignment and in host communities.

He said such would be rewarded in due time for their exemplary conducts.

Abdul congratulated them for discharging their duties meritoriously and wished them well in their future endeavours.