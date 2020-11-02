The police on Monday arraigned nine men before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of firearms and breach of peace.

The defendants are Haastrup Adeyemi, 54; Ojo Adeosun, 52; Hammed Yusuf, 31; Taiwo Olarenwaju, 40; Azeez Odejobi, 32; Bayo Aiyenuro, 36; Shakiu Jimoh, 37; Babatunde Mustapha, 35, and Olaitan Isa, 45.

The defendants, whose residential addresses were not given are facing four counts of conspiracy, breach of peace, unlawful assembly and unlawful possession of firearms.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The police prosecutor, ASP. Akeem Raji, alleged that the defendants conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by invading the National Secretariat of the Association of Nigerians Licensed Custom Agents and causing fear to staff and security men.

Raji told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others still at large on October 6 at about 8.45 a. m. at the National Secretariat of the Association of Nigerians Licensed Custom Agents, Durban Road, Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendants conspired and unlawfully assembled themselves in a manner to cause fear in the neighbourhood by possessing firearms.

“The defendants unlawfully have in their possession one warrior pump action riffle, one double-barrel gun with number 0665709, one single-barrel gun, one locally made gun and 21 rounds of live cartridges,” the prosecutor said.

The Chief Magistrate, O. I. Adelaja, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adelaja ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

NAN reports that the alleged offences contravene Sections 45(1)(2), 44, 330 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until November 16 for mention.