Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested nine members of a notorious land grabbing syndicate for unleashing violence on people of Agbogun village in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects: Gbenga Odeniyi, Owolabi Shobayo, Michael Ramoni, Idowu Dauda, Femi Fadahunsi, Rasmus Hammed, Ade Lukman, Yakubu Akinwande and Sikiru Balogun, were arrested following a distress call received at Obada Oko Divisional Police Headquarters from the Baale of the village.

According to the village head, the land grabbers, who came from different areas of Ifo, Atan, Gasline and Sango Ota, had invaded the village and were violently attacking the people and extorting money from those working on their sites.

Upon the distress call, the Divisional Police Officer of Obada Oko Division, CSP Benard Ediagbonya, mobilised his patrol team to the scene, where they met the suspects attacking one Oniyide Folashade and one Agbogun, who were developing their sites.

On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but they were chased and nine amongst them apprehended.

According to the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a massive manhunt for the rest of the hoodlums.

Ajogun also warned land grabbers to stay clear of the state as the command under his watch will not tolerate any form of violence on the good people of the state from anyone or group no matter how highly placed such persons might be.