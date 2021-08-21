Nine killed as rival bandits fight over ransom sharing in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government on Friday said that two groups of bandits in Giwa Local Government Area of the state engaged each other in who in gun duel ovver sharing of ransom, during which nine we’re killed.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

He said credible human intelligence networks informed government of the development, which was further corroborated by security agencies.

According to him, intelligence sources had reported that a notorious bandit known as ‘Godon Mota’ stormed Garke village Wednesday last week with his gang and clashed with a rival bandit group, leading to the killing of nine members.

“The cause of the fratricidal face-off is yet unclear, but was said to revolve around a disagreement over sharing of accumulated ransoms, during which one of the groups felt cheated,” the statement said.

Acting Kaduna State governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe, urged security agencies to sustain pressure towards apprehending criminal elements in the area.

Aruwan said that “Investigations and security patrols are ongoing.”