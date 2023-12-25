Nine die in Osun Christmas Day road crash

No fewer than nine passengers travelling along the Ikirun/Offa Expressway, Inisa on Monday lost their lives in a road accident that occurred when the truck they were travelling in veered into the bush.

It was learnt that the truck lost control, leading to the crash.

The truck carrying bags of beans and some passengers was said to be coming from Niger State and reportedly heading to Edo State.

The deceased were said to have died on the spot.

Speaking on the accident, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Osun Command, Kehinde Adeleke, said the crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at Yidi Junction, Inisa.

She said, “Today, Monday 25th of December 2023, one Mitsubishi Canter with plate number MNA606SB NIGER carrying bags of beans from Niger state to Benin, Edo State was involved in an accident in the early hours, which resulted in the death of nine people out of 12.

“FRSC officers evacuated and moved the three injured passengers to Orotunde Hospital, Ikirun, while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

“Bags of Beans and the vehicle involved have been evacuated to Inisa Police Divisional Headquarters.”