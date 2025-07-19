Nine dead, seven injured in Borno road accident

No fewer than nine passengers lost their lives and seven others injured in a ghastly road crash along the Borno State portion of the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road on Friday.

The Borno Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Usman Muhammad, made this known in a statement in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Muhammad said those who died comprised five male adults, one female, two male children, and one female child, while seven others sustained various injuries.

He said: “The crash involved two vehicles (a Toyota Hummer bus belonging to Borno Express and a commercial Trailer).

“Eight passengers died on the spot while one died in the Specialist hospital. The injured are presently receiving treatment at the Specialists Hospital Maiduguri.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and loved ones of the deceased. Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.”

Muhammad urged the motoring public to always exercise caution on the road.

