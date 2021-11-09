Subscribe
Nine burnt to death 11 others injured in auto crash in Niger State

Nine persons were killed and 11 others injured in an auto crash on Kutigi-Mokwa Road in Niger State on Monday.

The Sector Commander of the FRSC, Musa Mohammed, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Mohammed, who spoke in Minna, said the four vehicles involved got burnt.

“Two Daf tankers, a Sharon bus and a Volkswagen Golf car were involved,” he said.

“Twenty people were involved in the mishap; nine were burnt to death, while 11 others sustained injuries,” he explained.

The Sector Commander blamed the accident on fatigue on the part of some of the drivers and loss of control of their vehicles.

Mohammed advised motorists to exercise caution and adhere strictly to speed limits to avoid crashes.

NAN.

