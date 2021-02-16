Members of the public who are yet to register for their National Identity Number can now choose when and where to do so, courtesy of a new app launched by telecoms operator, Globacom.

Called Appointment Manager, the app enables Glo and non-Glo customers to seamlessly book for the NIN registration online by choosing a day, time and Gloworld outlet convenient for them to visit for the process.

The company explained in a press statement released in Lagos on Tuesday: “Appointment Manager was unveiled to help our numerous subscribers and Nigerians in general to reduce the stress involved in the NIN registration process.”

According to Globacom, the new app ensures a hassle-free registration process for the customer, saves him or her time and also ensures that fewer people are at the Gloworld outlet at a particular time in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

On how the app works, Glo explained that the customer will “Enter the URL https://ninappt.gloworld.com/ on any browser and enter phone number in this format: 08050000000. This will be followed by clicking on the date icon to select available dates for the month, followed by selection of desired state and shop. Next is the selection of the desired time to be followed by entrance of the number provided by the app to ensure the customer is indeed a human being, after which he or she will click on Submit.

“Customers will then receive an SMS notification with an ID, Scheduled date and shop to visit which he will present at the shop.”

Globacom, which urged its subscribers to make use of the very convenient app for the registration, also advised those who are yet to link their NIN with their mobile numbers to text their NIN to 109, adding that they can also dial 109NIN# to submit their NIN or call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.

For further enquiries, the company urged members of the public to contact its customer contact channels, 121 for prepaid and 200 for post paid, or to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin.