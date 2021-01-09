In full compliance with the directives of the Federal Government for the harmonisation of citizens’ data, which the Federal Road Safety Corps, has since commenced with the introduction of compulsory provision of the National Identification Number by applicants of the National Driver’s License, the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has also made the provision of NIN mandatory for all categories of vehicle registration, effective from second quarter of 2021.

According to the FRSC, the development was in total compliance with the Presidential directives on the use of a single database for all registration purposes in the country.

According to a statement by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer of the FRSC, all applicants for vehicle registration are therefore expected to present their NIN as a precondition for the registration of their vehicles, adding that there would be no waiver for anyone irrespective of their status in the society.

Explaining the importance of this to the national security architecture, the FRSC spokesperson further emphasised that the exercise has become very imperative seeing the critical role a harmonised database on citizens’ information will have on national development in terms of resolving the challenges of identifying individuals to assist security agencies in data collation and speedy retrievals to address critical national security challenges.

Kazeem stated that the Corps Marshal also beckoned on members of the public who have not enrolled in the ongoing NIN registration at the National Identity Management Commission to make haste while the sun shines as the Corps will not register any vehicle whose owner is not captured in the NIMC database.

According to the Corps Marshal: “Beginning from the second quarter of this year (2021), if you want to register your vehicle, it is going to be compulsory for you to provide your NIN.

“This is part of the security checks.

“So once you provide your NIN, it makes the matter easier and helps the government in national planning, critical decision making and also enhance adequate intelligence gathering for security of lives and properties.”

You would recall that the FRSC had commenced compliance with this directive since December 21, 2020 when the Corps Marshal mandated that all applicants for the National Driver’s Licence in Nigeria must present the NIN from the NIMC before they can be captured for any class of the licences produced by the FRSC.